COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for May 7:

Lycoming: 11,480

New confirmed cases: 15

New deaths: 0

Potter: 1,105

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,912

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,760

New confirmed cases: 17

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 415

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,614

New confirmed cases: 21

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,977

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,356

New confirmed cases: 20

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,993

New confirmed cases: 20

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,565

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,524

New confirmed cases: 22

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,587

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 1,169,678

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19