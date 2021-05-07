COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for May 7:
Lycoming: 11,480
New confirmed cases: 15
New deaths: 0
Potter: 1,105
New confirmed cases: 6
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 2,912
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
Bradford: 5,760
New confirmed cases: 17
New deaths: 0
Sullivan: 415
New confirmed cases: 1
New deaths: 0
Columbia: 5,614
New confirmed cases: 21
New deaths: 0
Montour: 1,977
New confirmed cases: 6
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 9,356
New confirmed cases: 20
New deaths: 0
Union: 5,993
New confirmed cases: 20
New deaths: 0
Snyder: 3,565
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
Centre: 16,524
New confirmed cases: 22
New deaths: 0
Clinton: 3,587
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
PA state total: 1,169,678
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces.
- Get vaccinated when you're eligible.