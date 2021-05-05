COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for May 5:

Lycoming: 11,438

New confirmed cases: 16

New deaths: 1

Potter: 1,098

New confirmed cases: 15

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,897

New confirmed cases: 8

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,710

New confirmed cases: 18

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 411

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,578

New confirmed cases: 41

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,970

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,313

New confirmed cases: 27

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,965

New confirmed cases: 13

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,552

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,472

New confirmed cases: 42

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,577

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 979,486

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

