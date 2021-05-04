COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for May 4:

Lycoming: 11,424

New confirmed cases: 20

New deaths: 0

Potter: 1,080

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,882

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,693

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 411

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,536

New confirmed cases: 13

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,966

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,285

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,952

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,541

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,432

New confirmed cases: 22

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,573

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 977,457

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19