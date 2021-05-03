COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for May 3:

Lycoming: 11,395

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Potter: 1,080

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,874

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,682

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 411

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,520

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,964

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,268

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,948

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,532

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,411

New confirmed cases: 8

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,561

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 975,044

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19