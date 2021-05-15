NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background
Lycoming County
 
-Total Cases11676
-Confirmed Cases9781
Deaths280
  
Potter County 
-Total Cases1138
-Confirmed Cases996
Deaths23
  
Tioga County 
-Total Cases2959
-Confirmed Cases2483
Deaths106
  
Bradford County
 
-Total Cases5918
-Confirmed Cases4905
Deaths90
  
Sullivan County
 
-Total Cases429
-Confirmed Cases339
Deaths20
  
Columbia County
 
-Total Cases5730
-Confirmed Cases5154
Deaths133
  
Montour County
 
-Total Cases1988
-Confirmed Cases1819
Deaths63
  
Northumberland County
 
-Total Cases9459
-Confirmed Cases8062
Deaths349
  
Union County 
-Total Cases6054
-Confirmed Cases4583
Deaths86
  
Snyder County 
-Total Cases3616
-Confirmed Cases2782
Deaths84
  
Centre County 
-Total Cases16679
-Confirmed Cases15201
Deaths221
  
Clinton County 
-Total Cases3632
-Confirmed Cases3252
Deaths63
 

