Lycoming County
|-Total Cases
|11676
|-Confirmed Cases
|9781
|Deaths
|280
|Potter County
|-Total Cases
|1138
|-Confirmed Cases
|996
|Deaths
|23
|Tioga County
|-Total Cases
|2959
|-Confirmed Cases
|2483
|Deaths
|106
Bradford County
|-Total Cases
|5918
|-Confirmed Cases
|4905
|Deaths
|90
Sullivan County
|-Total Cases
|429
|-Confirmed Cases
|339
|Deaths
|20
Columbia County
|-Total Cases
|5730
|-Confirmed Cases
|5154
|Deaths
|133
Montour County
|-Total Cases
|1988
|-Confirmed Cases
|1819
|Deaths
|63
Northumberland County
|-Total Cases
|9459
|-Confirmed Cases
|8062
|Deaths
|349
|Union County
|-Total Cases
|6054
|-Confirmed Cases
|4583
|Deaths
|86
|Snyder County
|-Total Cases
|3616
|-Confirmed Cases
|2782
|Deaths
|84
|Centre County
|-Total Cases
|16679
|-Confirmed Cases
|15201
|Deaths
|221
|Clinton County
|-Total Cases
|3632
|-Confirmed Cases
|3252
|Deaths
|63
Pa. COVID-19 update: May 15, 2021
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
