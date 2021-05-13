COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for May 13:

Lycoming: 11,635

New confirmed cases: 18

New deaths: 2

Potter: 1,130

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,950

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,870

New confirmed cases: 21

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 426

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,711

New confirmed cases: 27

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,984

New confirmed cases: 19

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,431

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 0

Union: 6,047

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,608

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,655

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 1

Clinton: 3,619

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 1

PA state total: 1,181,279

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

