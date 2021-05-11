COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for May 12:

Lycoming: 11,612

New confirmed cases: 18

New deaths: 15

Potter: 1,122

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,943

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,842

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 425

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,682

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,983

New confirmed cases: 20

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,418

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 0

Union: 6,034

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,603

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,627

New confirmed cases: 8

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,609

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 1,179,251

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

