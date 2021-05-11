COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for May 11:

Lycoming: 11,590

New confirmed cases: 18

New deaths: 1

Potter: 1,117

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,934

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 2

Bradford: 5,830

New confirmed cases: 8

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 423

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,667

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,981

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,405

New confirmed cases: 11

New deaths: 1

Union: 6,022

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,591

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,614

New confirmed cases: 26

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,606

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 1,177,072

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

