COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for May 10:
Lycoming: 11,558
New confirmed cases: 24
New deaths: 0
Potter: 1,110
New confirmed cases: 0
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 2,927
New confirmed cases: 6
New deaths: 0
Bradford: 5,813
New confirmed cases: 30
New deaths: 0
Sullivan: 420
New confirmed cases: 30
New deaths: 0
Columbia: 5,657
New confirmed cases: 16
New deaths: 0
Montour: 1,982
New confirmed cases: 4
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 9,388
New confirmed cases: 13
New deaths: 0
Union: 6,010
New confirmed cases: 3
New deaths: 0
Snyder: 3,580
New confirmed cases: 5
New deaths: 0
Centre: 16,586
New confirmed cases: 16
New deaths: 0
Clinton: 3,597
New confirmed cases: 3
New deaths: 0
PA state total: 1,174,687
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
