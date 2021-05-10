COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for May 10:

Lycoming: 11,558

New confirmed cases: 24

New deaths: 0

Potter: 1,110

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,927

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,813

New confirmed cases: 30

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 420

New confirmed cases: 30

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,657

New confirmed cases: 16

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,982

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,388

New confirmed cases: 13

New deaths: 0

Union: 6,010

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,580

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,586

New confirmed cases: 16

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,597

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 1,174,687

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19