COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for March 25:

Today's case totals (confirmed and probable) and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each county:

Lycoming: 9,953

Potter: 975

Tioga: 2,555

Bradford: 4,679

Sullivan: 339

Columbia: 4,863

Montour: 1,808

Northumberland: 8,405

Snyder: 3,241

Union: 5,412

Centre: 14,136

Clinton: 3,017

PA state total: 853, 113

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19