COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for March 25:
Today's case totals (confirmed and probable) and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each county:
Lycoming: 9,953
Potter: 975
Tioga: 2,555
Bradford: 4,679
Sullivan: 339
Columbia: 4,863
Montour: 1,808
Northumberland: 8,405
Snyder: 3,241
Union: 5,412
Centre: 14,136
Clinton: 3,017
PA state total: 853, 113
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces