COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Note: Today's data is a two-day total, calculating increases from Feb. 28 to March 2.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for March 2:

Today's case totals (confirmed and probable) and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each county:

Lycoming: 9,355

New confirmed cases: 43

New deaths: 0

Potter: 941

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,445

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 4,399

New confirmed cases: 13

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 310

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 1

Columbia: 4,623

New confirmed cases: 11

New deaths: 1

Montour: 1,782

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 7,988

New confirmed cases: 13

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,042

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,261

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Centre: 12,966

New confirmed cases: 28

New deaths: 1

Clinton: 2,812

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 2

PA state total: 804,852

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

