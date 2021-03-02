COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
Note: Today's data is a two-day total, calculating increases from Feb. 28 to March 2.
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for March 2:
Today's case totals (confirmed and probable) and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each county:
Lycoming: 9,355
New confirmed cases: 43
New deaths: 0
Potter: 941
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 2,445
New confirmed cases: 3
New deaths: 0
Bradford: 4,399
New confirmed cases: 13
New deaths: 0
Sullivan: 310
New confirmed cases: 1
New deaths: 1
Columbia: 4,623
New confirmed cases: 11
New deaths: 1
Montour: 1,782
New confirmed cases: 6
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 7,988
New confirmed cases: 13
New deaths: 0
Snyder: 3,042
New confirmed cases: 12
New deaths: 0
Union: 5,261
New confirmed cases: 0
New deaths: 0
Centre: 12,966
New confirmed cases: 28
New deaths: 1
Clinton: 2,812
New confirmed cases: 12
New deaths: 2
PA state total: 804,852
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces