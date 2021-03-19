COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for March 19:

Today's case totals (confirmed and probable) and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each county:

Lycoming: 9,771

New deaths: 0

Potter: 967

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,509

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 4,563

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 337

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 4,805

New deaths: 6

Montour: 1,794

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 8,304

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,202

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,351

New deaths: 0

Centre: 13,749

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 2,961

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 838, 446

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

