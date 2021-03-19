COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for March 19:
Today's case totals (confirmed and probable) and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each county:
Lycoming: 9,771
New deaths: 0
Potter: 967
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 2,509
New deaths: 0
Bradford: 4,563
New deaths: 0
Sullivan: 337
New deaths: 0
Columbia: 4,805
New deaths: 6
Montour: 1,794
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 8,304
New deaths: 0
Snyder: 3,202
New deaths: 0
Union: 5,351
New deaths: 0
Centre: 13,749
New deaths: 0
Clinton: 2,961
New deaths: 0
PA state total: 838, 446
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces