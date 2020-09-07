NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

COVID-19 doesn't take a break for Holidays, but our staff does. We will be back tomorrow with updated COVID-19 numbers. 

Stay safe, healthy, and have a wonderful Labor Day!  

For today's COVID-19 Numbers:

Total confirmed cases in each county can be found on the Department of Health's Dashboard, along with for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

COVID-19 Deaths by Jurisdiction: 
 
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • Wear a mask in any public spaces

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.