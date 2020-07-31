COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 30:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 300

Potter: 17

Tioga: 29

Bradford: 73

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 430

Northumberland: 364

Montour: 84

Snyder: 79

Union: 119

Centre: 319

Clinton: 100

PA state total: 108, 907

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Map of COVID-19 Deaths by U.S. State (CDC)

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19