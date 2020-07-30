COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 20:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 288

Potter: 17

Tioga: 28

Bradford: 73

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 429

Northumberland: 363

Montour: 84

Snyder: 79

Union: 121

Centre: 314

Clinton: 100

PA state total: 107, 958

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

