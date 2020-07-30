COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 20:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 288
Potter: 17
Tioga: 28
Bradford: 73
Sullivan: 5
Columbia: 429
Northumberland: 363
Montour: 84
Snyder: 79
Union: 121
Centre: 314
Clinton: 100
PA state total: 107, 958
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces