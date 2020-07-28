NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 28

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 276

Potter: 17

Tioga: 28

Bradford: 69

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 426

Northumberland: 357

Montour: 83

Snyder: 77

Union: 115

Centre: 334

Clinton: 97

PA state total: 106, 331

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

This map, created by Center for Disease Control (CDC), is a helpful visualization of COVID-19 cases across the U.S.: 

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • Wear a mask in any public spaces

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.