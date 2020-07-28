COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 28:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 276

Potter: 17

Tioga: 28

Bradford: 69

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 426

Northumberland: 357

Montour: 83

Snyder: 77

Union: 115

Centre: 334

Clinton: 97

PA state total: 106, 331

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

This map, created by Center for Disease Control (CDC), is a helpful visualization of COVID-19 cases across the U.S.:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19