COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 27:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 274

Potter: 17

Tioga: 28

Bradford: 68

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 425

Northumberland: 348

Montour: 82

Snyder: 86

Union: 112

Centre: 327

Clinton: 97

PA state total: 105,228

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19