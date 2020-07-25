COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 24:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 290

Potter: 20

Tioga: 34

Bradford: 72

Sullivan: 10

Columbia: 445

Northumberland: 375

Montour: 87

Snyder: 86

Union: 116

Centre: 306

Clinton: 107

PA state total: 102,602

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Reminder: The Department of Health updated its travel recommendations to remove Delaware from the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

The Gov. Wolf Administration advises all residents to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of the status of their county, including wearing a mask or face covering in public. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19