COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 23:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 257

Potter: 17

Tioga: 27

Bradford: 64

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 418

Northumberland: 336

Montour: 77

Snyder: 70

Union: 103

Centre: 275

Clinton: 92

PA state total: 101, 408

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Reminder: The Department of Health updated its travel recommendations to remove Delaware from the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

The Gov. Wolf Administration advises all residents to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of the status of their county, including wearing a mask or face covering in public. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic.

