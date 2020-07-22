NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 22

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 279

Potter: 17

Tioga: 27

Bradford: 62

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 413

Northumberland: 333

Montour: 77

Snyder: 70

Union: 101

Centre: 274

Clinton: 92

PA state total: 100, 483

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

The FDA's COVID-19 Q & A includes helpful tips and resources:

Q: Am I at risk for COVID-19 from taking FDA-approved drugs made outside the United States?
 
A: Currently, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods, including food and drugs for humans and pets. There have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods. Learn more about the FDA’s Import Program and  Importing COVID Supplies.
 
Q. Is hand sanitizer effective against COVID-19?
 
A. The best way to prevent the spread of infections and decrease the risk of getting sick is by washing your hands with plain soap and water, advises the CDC. Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is essential, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose.
 
If soap and water are not available, CDC recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. The FDA is warning consumers about hand sanitizers that contain methanol (wood alcohol) because it is a dangerous and toxic substance. The FDA advises consumers not to use hand sanitizers from companies on this list.
 
Take our hand sanitizer quiz and test your knowledge.
 
Q. What do I do if I get a rash or other reaction to hand sanitizer?
 
A. Call your doctor if you experience a serious reaction to hand sanitizer. The FDA encourages consumers and health care professionals to report adverse events experienced with the use of hand sanitizers to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program:
  • Complete and submit the report online.
  • Or download and complete the form, then submit it via fax at 1-800-FDA-0178.
  • Include as much information as you can about the product that caused the reaction, including the product name, the manufacturer, and the lot number (if available).
 

Reminder: The Department of Health updated its travel recommendations to remove Delaware from the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

The Gov. Wolf Administration advises all residents to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of the status of their county, including wearing a mask or face covering in public. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic. 

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • Wear a mask in any public spaces

