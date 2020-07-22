COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 22:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 279

Potter: 17

Tioga: 27

Bradford: 62

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 413

Northumberland: 333

Montour: 77

Snyder: 70

Union: 101

Centre: 274

Clinton: 92

PA state total: 100, 483

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

The FDA's COVID-19 Q & A includes helpful tips and resources:

Q: Am I at risk for COVID-19 from taking FDA-approved drugs made outside the United States?

A: Currently, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods, including food and drugs for humans and pets. There have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods. Learn more about the FDA’s Import Program and Importing COVID Supplies

Reminder: The Department of Health updated its travel recommendations to remove Delaware from the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

The Gov. Wolf Administration advises all residents to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of the status of their county, including wearing a mask or face covering in public. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19