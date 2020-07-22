COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 22:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 279
Potter: 17
Tioga: 27
Bradford: 62
Sullivan: 5
Columbia: 413
Northumberland: 333
Montour: 77
Snyder: 70
Union: 101
Centre: 274
Clinton: 92
PA state total: 100, 483
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
The FDA's COVID-19 Q & A includes helpful tips and resources:
- Complete and submit the report online.
- Or download and complete the form, then submit it via fax at 1-800-FDA-0178.
- Include as much information as you can about the product that caused the reaction, including the product name, the manufacturer, and the lot number (if available).
Reminder: The Department of Health updated its travel recommendations to remove Delaware from the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.
The Gov. Wolf Administration advises all residents to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of the status of their county, including wearing a mask or face covering in public. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic.
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces