COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for July 20:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 249

Potter: 16

Tioga: 26

Bradford: 60

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 408

Northumberland: 331

Montour: 77

Snyder: 69

Union: 102

Centre: 264

Clinton: 91

PA state total: 98, 872

Over the weekend, Gov. Wolf released a weekly status update detailing the state’s mitigation efforts based on the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard comparing the seven-day period of July 10 – July 16 to the previous seven days, July 3 – July 9.

The dashboard is designed to provide early warning signs of factors that affect the state’s mitigation efforts. Dashboard data includes week-over-week case differences, incidence rates, test percent-positive, and rates of hospitalizations, ventilations and emergency room visits tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday, July 16, the state reported a seven-day case increase of 5,579; the previous seven-day increase was 4,914, alerting that cases are continuing to rise.

While the statewide percent-positivity is 4.4%, counties with concerning percent-positivity include Beaver (8.2%), Allegheny (7.5%), Washington (6.2%), Indiana (6.1%), Lawrence (6.1%), York (6.1%), Lebanon (6.0%), Philadelphia (5.5%), Dauphin (5.1%) and Westmoreland (5.0%). Each of these counties bear watching as the state continues to monitor all available data.

The Department of Health updated its travel recommendations to remove Delaware from the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

The Gov. Wolf Administration advises all residents to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of the status of their county, including wearing a mask or face covering in public. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic.

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19