NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background
Lycoming County 
-Total Cases7760
-Confirmed Cases6808 (51 new)
-Probable952
-Negative24745
Cases per 100,0006849.1
Deaths196
Deaths per 100,000173
  
Potter County 
-Total Cases799
-Confirmed Cases705 (2 new)
-Probable94
-Negative2828
Cases per 100,0004834.8
Deaths17
Deaths per 100,000102.9
  
Tioga County 
-Total Cases2209
-Confirmed Cases2006 (9 new)
-Probable203
-Negative7784
Cases per 100,0005442.1
Deaths88
Deaths per 100,000216.8
  
Bradford County 
-Total Cases3769
-Confirmed Cases3212 (25 new)
-Probable557
-Negative16268
Cases per 100,0006248
Deaths65
Deaths per 100,000107.8
  
Sullivan County 
-Total Cases257
-Confirmed Cases217 
-Probable40
-Negative1173
Cases per 100,0004236.7
Deaths8
Deaths per 100,000131.9
  
Columbia County 
-Total Cases3907
-Confirmed Cases3552 (18 new)
-Probable355
-Negative14353
Cases per 100,0006014.1
Deaths108
Deaths per 100,000166.2
  
Montour County 
-Total Cases1527
-Confirmed Cases1425 (16 new)
-Probable102
-Negative8940
Cases per 100,0008376.3
Deaths45
Deaths per 100,000246.8
  
Northumberland County 
-Total Cases6465
-Confirmed Cases5844 (36 new)
-Probable621
-Negative22001
Cases per 100,0007116.7
Deaths287
Deaths per 100,000315.9
  
Union County 
-Total Cases3866
-Confirmed Cases3366 (17 new)
-Probable500
-Negative23142
Cases per 100,0008605.8
Deaths68
Deaths per 100,000151.4
  
Snyder County 
-Total Cases2439
-Confirmed Cases2073 (8 new)
-Probable366
-Negative8000
Cases per 100,0006041.3
Deaths63
Deaths per 100,000156
  
Centre County 
-Total Cases10572
-Confirmed Cases9856 (46 new)
-Probable716
-Negative55736
Cases per 100,0006510.5
Deaths185
Deaths per 100,000113.9
  
Clinton County 
-Total Cases2426
-Confirmed Cases2212 (9 new)
-Probable214
-Negative7813
Cases per 100,0006279.8
Deaths47
Deaths per 100,000121.7
 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.