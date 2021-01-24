|Lycoming County
|-Total Cases
|7760
|-Confirmed Cases
|6808 (51 new)
|-Probable
|952
|-Negative
|24745
|Cases per 100,000
|6849.1
|Deaths
|196
|Deaths per 100,000
|173
|Potter County
|-Total Cases
|799
|-Confirmed Cases
|705 (2 new)
|-Probable
|94
|-Negative
|2828
|Cases per 100,000
|4834.8
|Deaths
|17
|Deaths per 100,000
|102.9
|Tioga County
|-Total Cases
|2209
|-Confirmed Cases
|2006 (9 new)
|-Probable
|203
|-Negative
|7784
|Cases per 100,000
|5442.1
|Deaths
|88
|Deaths per 100,000
|216.8
|Bradford County
|-Total Cases
|3769
|-Confirmed Cases
|3212 (25 new)
|-Probable
|557
|-Negative
|16268
|Cases per 100,000
|6248
|Deaths
|65
|Deaths per 100,000
|107.8
|Sullivan County
|-Total Cases
|257
|-Confirmed Cases
|217
|-Probable
|40
|-Negative
|1173
|Cases per 100,000
|4236.7
|Deaths
|8
|Deaths per 100,000
|131.9
|Columbia County
|-Total Cases
|3907
|-Confirmed Cases
|3552 (18 new)
|-Probable
|355
|-Negative
|14353
|Cases per 100,000
|6014.1
|Deaths
|108
|Deaths per 100,000
|166.2
|Montour County
|-Total Cases
|1527
|-Confirmed Cases
|1425 (16 new)
|-Probable
|102
|-Negative
|8940
|Cases per 100,000
|8376.3
|Deaths
|45
|Deaths per 100,000
|246.8
|Northumberland County
|-Total Cases
|6465
|-Confirmed Cases
|5844 (36 new)
|-Probable
|621
|-Negative
|22001
|Cases per 100,000
|7116.7
|Deaths
|287
|Deaths per 100,000
|315.9
|Union County
|-Total Cases
|3866
|-Confirmed Cases
|3366 (17 new)
|-Probable
|500
|-Negative
|23142
|Cases per 100,000
|8605.8
|Deaths
|68
|Deaths per 100,000
|151.4
|Snyder County
|-Total Cases
|2439
|-Confirmed Cases
|2073 (8 new)
|-Probable
|366
|-Negative
|8000
|Cases per 100,000
|6041.3
|Deaths
|63
|Deaths per 100,000
|156
|Centre County
|-Total Cases
|10572
|-Confirmed Cases
|9856 (46 new)
|-Probable
|716
|-Negative
|55736
|Cases per 100,000
|6510.5
|Deaths
|185
|Deaths per 100,000
|113.9
|Clinton County
|-Total Cases
|2426
|-Confirmed Cases
|2212 (9 new)
|-Probable
|214
|-Negative
|7813
|Cases per 100,000
|6279.8
|Deaths
|47
|Deaths per 100,000
|121.7
Pa. COVID-19 update: Jan. 24, 2021
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Wellsboro family fined $7,000 for keeping chickens and ducks
-
Williamsport man charged with statutory sexual assault
-
Williamsport woman charged with attempted homicide in Columbia County
-
Lycoming County man charged with alleged rape of minor: PSP Montoursville
-
Up to 62 years in state prison for Williamsport man who solicited rape of child
-
Woman allegedly steals beer at store, drinks it while talking to police: PSP Milton
-
Williamsport man sentenced for aggravated assault of infant daughter
-
Nittany Mall gaining one store, losing several
-
Armed robbery victim voices compassion as Williamsport man sentenced to state prison
-
Jersey Shore women charged with possession with intent to deliver suspected bath salts
Right Now
30°
Sunny
- Humidity: 40%
- Cloud Coverage:55%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:34 AM
- Sunset: 05:14:46 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. High 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds light and variable.