COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for December 11:

Today's totals and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each count:

Lycoming: 3273

New confirmed cases: 211

New deaths: 6

Potter: 344

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 1386

New confirmed cases: 43

New deaths: 3

Bradford: 2040

New confirmed cases: 62

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 83

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 1

Columbia: 1832

New confirmed cases: 149

New deaths: 1

Montour: 623

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 3283

New confirmed cases: 178

New deaths: 4

Snyder: 1228

New confirmed cases: 46

New deaths: 3

Union: 1976

New confirmed cases: 58

New deaths: 0

Centre: 7086

New confirmed cases: 208

New deaths: 6

Clinton: 1078

New confirmed cases: 108

New deaths: 1

PA state total: 432,023

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

PA COVID School District Dashboard by Brigid Burkert:

Deaths by U.S. Jurisdiction Map:

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19