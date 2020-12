Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.