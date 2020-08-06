COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for August 6:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 326

Potter: 17

Tioga: 31

Bradford: 78

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 443

Northumberland: 389

Montour: 88

Snyder: 84

Union: 192

Centre: 326

Clinton: 102

PA state total: 113,241

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Map of COVID-19 Deaths by U.S. State (CDC)

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19