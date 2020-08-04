NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for August 4

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 314

Potter: 17

Tioga: 30

Bradford: 77

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 437

Northumberland: 377

Montour: 85

Snyder: 83

Union: 117

Centre: 321

Clinton: 101

PA state total: 111,780

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Map of COVID-19 Deaths by U.S. State (CDC)

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
  • Wear a mask in any public spaces

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.