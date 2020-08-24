COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for August 24:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 458
Potter: 19
Tioga: 35
Bradford: 87
Sullivan: 5
Columbia: 496
Montour: 107
Northumberland: 584
Snyder: 121
Union: 344
Centre: 377
Clinton: 115
PA state total: 125,822
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
Helpful Resource for COVID-19 School Information by Brigid Burkert:
A helpful FDA Q&A:
- Read more about COVID-19 tests
- Learn more about EUAs in this video
- Find a community-based testing site
- A diagnostic test can show if you have an active coronavirus infection and should take steps to quarantine or isolate yourself from others. Currently there are two types of diagnostic tests – molecular (RT-PCR) tests that detect the virus’s genetic material, and antigen tests that detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus. Samples are typically collected with a nasal or throat swab, or saliva collected by spitting into a tube.
- An antibody test looks for antibodies that are made by the immune system in response to a threat, such as a specific virus. Antibodies can help fight infections. Antibodies can take several days or weeks to develop after you have an infection and may stay in your blood for several weeks after recovery. Because of this, antibody tests should not be used to diagnose an active coronavirus infection. At this time, researchers do not know if the presence of antibodies means that you are immune to the coronavirus in the future. While there is a lot of uncertainty with this new virus, it is also possible that, over time, broad use of antibody tests and clinical follow-up will provide the medical community with more information on whether or not, and how long, a person who has recovered from the virus is at a lower risk of infection if they are exposed to the virus again. Samples are typically blood from a finger stick or blood draw.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces