COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for August 20:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 430

Potter: 19

Tioga: 35

Bradford: 87

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 469

Montour: 103

Northumberland: 548

Snyder: 112

Union: 327

Centre: 363

Clinton: 114

PA state total: 122,364

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

