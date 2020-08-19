COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for August 19:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 429

Potter: 19

Tioga: 34

Bradford: 86

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 466

Montour: 100

Northumberland: 543

Snyder: 110

Union: 305

Centre: 362

Clinton: 113

PA state total: 122,605

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Helpful Resource for COVID-19 School Information by Brigid Burkert:

Map of COVID-19 Deaths by U.S. State (CDC)

