COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for August 19:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 429
Potter: 19
Tioga: 34
Bradford: 86
Sullivan: 5
Columbia: 466
Montour: 100
Northumberland: 543
Snyder: 110
Union: 305
Centre: 362
Clinton: 113
PA state total: 122,605
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
Helpful Resource for COVID-19 School Information by Brigid Burkert:
Map of COVID-19 Deaths by U.S. State (CDC)
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces