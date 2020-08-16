COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for August 14:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 415

Potter: 18

Tioga: 35

Bradford: 85

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 457

Montour: 97

Northumberland: 495

Snyder: 100

Union: 276

Centre: 352

Clinton: 113

PA state total: 120,346

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Map of COVID-19 Deaths by U.S. State (CDC)

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19