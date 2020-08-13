COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for August 13:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 399

Potter: 17

Tioga: 34

Bradford: 84

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 455

Montour: 93

Northumberland: 483

Snyder: 95

Union: 260

Centre: 341

Clinton: 110

PA state total: 118,731

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Map of COVID-19 Deaths by U.S. State (CDC)

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19