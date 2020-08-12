COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for August 12:

Total confirmed cases in each county:

Lycoming: 383

Potter: 17

Tioga: 33

Bradford: 83

Sullivan: 5

Columbia: 453

Montour: 91

Northumberland: 473

Snyder: 94

Union: 261

Centre: 338

Clinton: 109

PA state total: 117,739

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

Map of COVID-19 Deaths by U.S. State (CDC)

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19