COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for August 10:
Total confirmed cases in each county:
Lycoming: 373
Potter: 17
Tioga: 32
Bradford: 79
Sullivan: 5
Columbia: 434
Montour: 89
Northumberland: 420
Snyder: 88
Union: 223
Centre: 333
Clinton: 107
PA state total: 116,098
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
Map of COVID-19 Deaths by U.S. State (CDC)
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces