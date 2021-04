COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports for April 7:

Today's case totals (confirmed and probable) and data on new confirmed cases/deaths in each county:

Lycoming: 10,515

New confirmed cases: 24

New deaths: 0

Potter: 995

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,685

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 1

Bradford: 5,002

New confirmed cases: 13

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 351

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,031

New confirmed cases: 15

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,868

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 8,698

New confirmed cases: 23

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,338

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,503

New confirmed cases: 13

New deaths: 0

Centre: 15,003

New confirmed cases: 60

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,192

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 895,121

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

