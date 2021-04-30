COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 30:

Lycoming: 11,322

New confirmed cases: 17

New deaths: 2

Potter: 1,075

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,862

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,635

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 1

Sullivan: 405

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,461

New confirmed cases: 22

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,959

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,224

New confirmed cases: 14

New deaths: 1

Union: 5,920

New confirmed cases: 15

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,516

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,325

New confirmed cases: 41

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,537

New confirmed cases: 27

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 969,222

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19