COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 29:

Lycoming: 11,286

New confirmed cases: 26

New deaths: 0

Potter: 1,068

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,853

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,612

New confirmed cases: 46

New deaths: 1

Sullivan: 401

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,435

New confirmed cases: 32

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,957

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,205

New confirmed cases: 15

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,899

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,504

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,275

New confirmed cases: 49

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,525

New confirmed cases: 17

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 965,988

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19