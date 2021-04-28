COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 28:

Lycoming: 11,259

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

Potter: 1,064

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,847

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 1

Bradford: 5,580

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 397

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,401

New confirmed cases: 19

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,950

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,187

New confirmed cases: 19

New deaths: 1

Union: 5,882

New confirmed cases: 17

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,501

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,230

New confirmed cases: 41

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,508

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 1

PA state total: 963,281

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19