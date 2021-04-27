COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 27:

Lycoming: 11,237

New confirmed cases: 25

New deaths: 0

Potter: 1,059

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,842

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 1

Bradford: 5,570

New confirmed cases: 11

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 397

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,382

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,945

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,162

New confirmed cases: 15

New deaths: 2

Union: 5,853

New confirmed cases: 8

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,496

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,182

New confirmed cases: 31

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,496

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 960,405

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19