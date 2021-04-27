COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 27:
Lycoming: 11,237
New confirmed cases: 25
New deaths: 0
Potter: 1,059
New confirmed cases: 3
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 2,842
New confirmed cases: 3
New deaths: 1
Bradford: 5,570
New confirmed cases: 11
New deaths: 0
Sullivan: 397
New confirmed cases: 3
New deaths: 0
Columbia: 5,382
New confirmed cases: 12
New deaths: 0
Montour: 1,945
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 9,162
New confirmed cases: 15
New deaths: 2
Union: 5,853
New confirmed cases: 8
New deaths: 0
Snyder: 3,496
New confirmed cases: 6
New deaths: 0
Centre: 16,182
New confirmed cases: 31
New deaths: 0
Clinton: 3,496
New confirmed cases: 12
New deaths: 0
PA state total: 960,405
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces.
- Get vaccinated when you're eligible.