COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 26:

Lycoming: 11,202

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 0

Potter: 1,055

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,839

New confirmed cases: 6

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,559

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 394

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,362

New confirmed cases: 18

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,942

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,142

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,843

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,488

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Centre: 16,139

New confirmed cases: 10

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,482

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 957,971

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

