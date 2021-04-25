|Lycoming County
|-Total Cases
|11195
|-Confirmed Cases
|9412
|Deaths
|274
|Potter County
|-Total Cases
|1055
|-Confirmed Cases
|914
|Deaths
|23
|Tioga County
|-Total Cases
|2825
|-Confirmed Cases
|2396
|Deaths
|103
|Bradford County
|-Total Cases
|5547
|-Confirmed Cases
|4612
|Deaths
|86
|Sullivan County
|-Total Cases
|391
|-Confirmed Cases
|312
|Deaths
|20
|Columbia County
|-Total Cases
|5344
|-Confirmed Cases
|4813
|Deaths
|133
|Montour County
|-Total Cases
|1941
|-Confirmed Cases
|1779
|Deaths
|63
|Northumberland County
|-Total Cases
|9133
|-Confirmed Cases
|7811
|Deaths
|343
|Union County
|-Total Cases
|5835
|-Confirmed Cases
|4418
|Deaths
|86
|Snyder County
|-Total Cases
|3484
|-Confirmed Cases
|2696
|Deaths
|83
|Centre County
|-Total Cases
|16130
|-Confirmed Cases
|14719
|Deaths
|219
|Clinton County
|-Total Cases
|3481
|-Confirmed Cases
|3125
|Deaths
|61
Pa. COVID-19 update: April 25, 2021
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
