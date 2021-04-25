NCPA _Covid_Update_ 2020 Black background
Lycoming County 
-Total Cases11195
-Confirmed Cases9412
Deaths274
  
Potter County 
-Total Cases1055
-Confirmed Cases914
Deaths23
  
Tioga County 
-Total Cases2825
-Confirmed Cases2396
Deaths103
  
Bradford County 
-Total Cases5547
-Confirmed Cases4612
Deaths86
  
Sullivan County 
-Total Cases391
-Confirmed Cases312
Deaths20
  
Columbia County 
-Total Cases5344
-Confirmed Cases4813
Deaths133
  
Montour County 
-Total Cases1941
-Confirmed Cases1779
Deaths63
  
Northumberland County 
-Total Cases9133
-Confirmed Cases7811
Deaths343
  
Union County 
-Total Cases5835
-Confirmed Cases4418
Deaths86
  
Snyder County 
-Total Cases3484
-Confirmed Cases2696
Deaths83
  
Centre County 
-Total Cases16130
-Confirmed Cases14719
Deaths219
  
Clinton County 
-Total Cases3481
-Confirmed Cases3125
Deaths61
 

