Lycoming County 
-Total Cases11153
-Confirmed Cases9383
Deaths274
  
Potter County 
-Total Cases1053
-Confirmed Cases912
Deaths23
  
Tioga County 
-Total Cases2820
-Confirmed Cases2391
Deaths103
  
Bradford County 
-Total Cases5534
-Confirmed Cases4598
Deaths86
  
Columbia County 
-Total Cases5336
-Confirmed Cases4807
Deaths133
  
Montour County 
-Total Cases1940
-Confirmed Cases1777
Deaths63
  
Northumberland County 
-Total Cases9114
-Confirmed Cases7793
Deaths343
  
Union County 
-Total Cases5825
-Confirmed Cases4409
Deaths86
  
Snyder County 
-Total Cases3479
-Confirmed Cases2691
Deaths83
  
Centre County 
-Total Cases16072
-Confirmed Cases14668
Deaths219
  
Clinton County 
-Total Cases3472
-Confirmed Cases3116
Deaths61
 

