|Lycoming County
|-Total Cases
|11153
|-Confirmed Cases
|9383
|Deaths
|274
|Potter County
|-Total Cases
|1053
|-Confirmed Cases
|912
|Deaths
|23
|Tioga County
|-Total Cases
|2820
|-Confirmed Cases
|2391
|Deaths
|103
|Bradford County
|-Total Cases
|5534
|-Confirmed Cases
|4598
|Deaths
|86
|Sullivan County
|-Total Cases
|5534
|-Confirmed Cases
|4598
|Deaths
|86
|Columbia County
|-Total Cases
|5336
|-Confirmed Cases
|4807
|Deaths
|133
|Montour County
|-Total Cases
|1940
|-Confirmed Cases
|1777
|Deaths
|63
|Northumberland County
|-Total Cases
|9114
|-Confirmed Cases
|7793
|Deaths
|343
|Union County
|-Total Cases
|5825
|-Confirmed Cases
|4409
|Deaths
|86
|Snyder County
|-Total Cases
|3479
|-Confirmed Cases
|2691
|Deaths
|83
|Centre County
|-Total Cases
|16072
|-Confirmed Cases
|14668
|Deaths
|219
|Clinton County
|-Total Cases
|3472
|-Confirmed Cases
|3116
|Deaths
|61
Pa. COVID-19 update: April 24, 2021
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Pennsdale man arrested third time on child sexual abuse charges
-
State Police evacuate the Hampton Inn along the Golden Strip in Williamsport
-
Jersey Shore pair arrested in connection to municipal building burglary
-
Update: unfounded stabbing reported on High Street in Williamsport
-
Woman charged with burglary after entering home with 'bodies' in the basement
-
Children in vehicle of intoxicated driver: PSP Milton
-
Flanigan Park in Williamsport marked off as officers investigate shooting
-
Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Townhip remains closed due to crash
-
State police ask for help locating missing teen
-
Knoebels set to open April 24, new ride Tornado opens this season
Right Now
67°
Sunny
- Humidity: 26%
- Cloud Coverage:63%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:14:35 AM
- Sunset: 07:58:16 PM
Today
Cloudy. High 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.