COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 23:

Lycoming: 11,113

New confirmed cases: 67

New deaths: 1

Potter: 1,049

New confirmed cases: 13

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,812

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,507

New confirmed cases: 57

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 387

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,319

New confirmed cases: 35

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,934

New confirmed cases: 13

New deaths: 1

Northumberland: 9,091

New confirmed cases: 48

New deaths: 1

Union: 5,801

New confirmed cases: 26

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,474

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 1

Centre: 15,992

New confirmed cases: 141

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,457

New confirmed cases: 41

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 943,963

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

