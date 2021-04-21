COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 21:

Lycoming: 11,029

New confirmed cases: 30

New deaths: 2

Potter: 1,035

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,793

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,446

New confirmed cases: 12

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 382

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,285

New confirmed cases: 25

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,921

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 9,028

New confirmed cases: 18

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,770

New confirmed cases: 9

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,465

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Centre: 15,844

New confirmed cases: 60

New deaths: 1

Clinton: 3,411

New confirmed cases: 15

New deaths: 1

PA state total: 943,963

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

