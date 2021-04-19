COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 19:

Lycoming: 10,952

New confirmed cases: 42

New deaths: 0

Potter: 1,024

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,778

New confirmed cases: 8

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,416

New confirmed cases: 44

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 376

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,247

New confirmed cases: 25

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,911

New confirmed cases: 5

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 8,976

New confirmed cases: 17

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,446

New confirmed cases: 95

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,740

New confirmed cases: 30

New deaths: 0

Centre: 15,744

New confirmed cases: 88

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,378

New confirmed cases: 18

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 937,515

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

