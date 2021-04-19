COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 19:
Lycoming: 10,952
New confirmed cases: 42
New deaths: 0
Potter: 1,024
New confirmed cases: 3
New deaths: 0
Tioga: 2,778
New confirmed cases: 8
New deaths: 0
Bradford: 5,416
New confirmed cases: 44
New deaths: 0
Sullivan: 376
New confirmed cases: 2
New deaths: 0
Columbia: 5,247
New confirmed cases: 25
New deaths: 0
Montour: 1,911
New confirmed cases: 5
New deaths: 0
Northumberland: 8,976
New confirmed cases: 17
New deaths: 0
Snyder: 3,446
New confirmed cases: 95
New deaths: 0
Union: 5,740
New confirmed cases: 30
New deaths: 0
Centre: 15,744
New confirmed cases: 88
New deaths: 0
Clinton: 3,378
New confirmed cases: 18
New deaths: 0
PA state total: 937,515
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public spaces.
- Get vaccinated when you're eligible.