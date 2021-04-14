COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 14:

Lycoming: 10,766

New confirmed cases: 23

New deaths: 1

Potter: 1,015

New confirmed cases: 0

New deaths: 0

Tioga: 2,743

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Bradford: 5,255

New confirmed cases: 21

New deaths: 1

Sullivan: 367

New confirmed cases: 2

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,155

New confirmed cases: 23

New deaths: 1

Montour: 1,895

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 8,878

New confirmed cases: 21

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,399

New confirmed cases: 7

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,629

New confirmed cases: 20

New deaths: 0

Centre: 15,431

New confirmed cases: 49

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,294

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 920,147

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

