COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Each day, NorthcentralPa.com monitors the COVID-19 case counts in 12 counties in our region. This report is statistic-based, taken from daily updates to the state's dashboard. We follow and report the probable case totals, calculate the rise or fall of totals in each county, and report any new deaths.

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard numbers are for April 13:

Lycoming: 10,736

New confirmed cases: 36

New deaths: 1

Potter: 1,015

New confirmed cases: 4

New deaths: 1

Tioga: 2,735

New confirmed cases: 3

New deaths: 1

Bradford: 5,228

New confirmed cases: 29

New deaths: 0

Sullivan: 364

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Columbia: 5,126

New confirmed cases: 30

New deaths: 0

Montour: 1,889

New confirmed cases: 1

New deaths: 0

Northumberland: 8,855

New confirmed cases: 21

New deaths: 0

Snyder: 3,399

New confirmed cases: 8

New deaths: 0

Union: 5,604

New confirmed cases: 21

New deaths: 0

Centre: 15,381

New confirmed cases: 51

New deaths: 0

Clinton: 3,278

New confirmed cases: 14

New deaths: 0

PA state total: 916,923

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19