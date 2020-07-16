COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports 98,446 cases as of July 16, 2020.
Over 885,195 people have tested negative for the virus as of today.
As cases continue to rise, Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine recently introduced new restrictions to prevent transmission and lower infection rates.
Read about the Gov. Wolf's new executive order here.
Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
- Wear a mask in any public space.