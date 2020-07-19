COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports 99,478 cases as of July 17, 2020.

There were over 1,000 new cases of COVID found yesterday, indicating cases are continuing to rise across the state.

As cases continue to rise, Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine recently introduced new restrictions to prevent transmission and lower infection rates.

Read about the Gov. Wolf's new executive order here.

Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19