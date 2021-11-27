covid_statistics_generic.jpg
Pennsylvania is experiencing a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases similar to trends in 2020. At the end of November 2020, cases began to surge, leading to the greatest peak since the start of the pandemic — the winter surge.

Screen Shot 2021-11-26 at 3.36.35 PM.png

Pennsylvania daily COVID-19 cases from March 2020 to Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Source: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx

According to DOH data in the graph above, on Nov. 20, 2020, there were 5,884 recorded positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. By Dec. 1, 2020, that number rose to 9,002 cases. 

Pennsylvania may be seeing a repeat of last year, as it maintains a steady increase since mid-November. To be exact, the Nov. 14 drop to 3,230 cases has not recurred — or came close. Instead, the lowest value since Nov. 14 is 4,584 cases. Large gaps between high and low peaks are lessening.

Lycoming County is one example of a county experiencing an increase in daily cases, according to CDC findings pictured below.

Screen Shot 2021-11-26 at 3.19.14 PM.png

Average number of cases from Nov. 3, 2021 to Nov. 23, 2021 in Lycoming County. Source: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view

Despite numbers indicating a gradual increase, northcentral Pa. is not where it was last year at this time. "We’re not nearly the volumes we had last winter – UPMC hospitals in north central Pa. are experiencing about 30 to 40 percent fewer COVID-19 inpatient cases compared to last winter’s peak," said Dr. Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in northcentral Pa.

As of Monday, Nov.22, UPMC hospitals in northcentral Pa. were treating 89 patients, according to Dalal on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Dalal acknowledged the increased spread of the virus, but noted changes from last year to this year. "While we are seeing this increased community spread, it appears that the increased transmissibility has not also translated into increased mortality rates. While this pandemic started out hitting our elderly populations the hardest, it seems to have shifted to younger individuals as most of our inpatients are unvaccinated 35- to 60-year-olds," said Dalal.

"As we head into the holidays, what’s most concerning to me is our region’s poor vaccination rates in combination with the relaxation of preventative measures," said Dalal.

Vaccination rates per population remain below 60 percent in six counties, with most counties hovering between 60 and 71 percent of the population vaccinated.

The below chart of northcentral Pa. counties breaks down vaccination rates, additional vaccine doses since August, and percentage vaccinated per county population.

COVID-19 vaccination statistics by northcentral Pa. county

Fully vaccinated and additional dose statistics source from the Department of Health: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx.

Percent of population vaccinated statistics source from the CDC: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

Northcentral Pa. county Fully vaccinated Received additional dose since August 13, 2021 Percent of population with at least one dose
Bradford 21,561 5,125 47.6
Centre 86,440 22,048 68.3
Clinton 15,713 4,349 48.9
Columbia 34,976 9,268 67.7
Lycoming 53,313 14,020 56.7
Montour 12,571 4,010 65.9
Northumberland 47,180 11,912 62.4
Potter 5,363 1,314 36.5
Snyder 15,550 3,977 49.7
Sullivan 2,976 830 71.2
Tioga 15,914 3,905 48.5
Union 19,763 5,691 62.7

