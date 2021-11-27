Pennsylvania is experiencing a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases similar to trends in 2020. At the end of November 2020, cases began to surge, leading to the greatest peak since the start of the pandemic — the winter surge.

According to DOH data in the graph above, on Nov. 20, 2020, there were 5,884 recorded positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. By Dec. 1, 2020, that number rose to 9,002 cases.

Pennsylvania may be seeing a repeat of last year, as it maintains a steady increase since mid-November. To be exact, the Nov. 14 drop to 3,230 cases has not recurred — or came close. Instead, the lowest value since Nov. 14 is 4,584 cases. Large gaps between high and low peaks are lessening.

Lycoming County is one example of a county experiencing an increase in daily cases, according to CDC findings pictured below.

Despite numbers indicating a gradual increase, northcentral Pa. is not where it was last year at this time. "We’re not nearly the volumes we had last winter – UPMC hospitals in north central Pa. are experiencing about 30 to 40 percent fewer COVID-19 inpatient cases compared to last winter’s peak," said Dr. Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in northcentral Pa.

As of Monday, Nov.22, UPMC hospitals in northcentral Pa. were treating 89 patients, according to Dalal on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Dalal acknowledged the increased spread of the virus, but noted changes from last year to this year. "While we are seeing this increased community spread, it appears that the increased transmissibility has not also translated into increased mortality rates. While this pandemic started out hitting our elderly populations the hardest, it seems to have shifted to younger individuals as most of our inpatients are unvaccinated 35- to 60-year-olds," said Dalal.

"As we head into the holidays, what’s most concerning to me is our region’s poor vaccination rates in combination with the relaxation of preventative measures," said Dalal.

Vaccination rates per population remain below 60 percent in six counties, with most counties hovering between 60 and 71 percent of the population vaccinated.

The below chart of northcentral Pa. counties breaks down vaccination rates, additional vaccine doses since August, and percentage vaccinated per county population.



