COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

The PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reports 88,691 cases as of July 6, 2020. Visit the Department of Health's Dashboard for up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths, as well as a county-by-county breakdown.

According to assimilated statistics on Rep Seth Grove of York, Pa.'s Facebook page, 0.7% of the state's population is positive with the virus. Mortality rate is 7.48% (which includes long term care figures). Visit his page for further breakdown of numbers.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19